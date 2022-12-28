First National Bank shares ATM safety tips during festive season

Head of Retail Banking at First National Bank, Akweley Laryea

Source: First National Bank

The festive season has arrived once more, and this time of year is associated with high spending as people spoil loved ones over the holidays.

Regrettably, this period is also riddled with fraudulent activities as fraudsters seek to swindle consumers at cash out points such as ATMs.



The Head of Retail Banking at First National Bank, Akweley Laryea, has shared some guidelines with ATM users who will rely on the services of the cash vending system this festive season.



She said, "Consumers typically withdraw substantial amounts of cash at this time of year for a variety of reasons. Some may withdraw cash to pay for long-distance public transportation or to purchase products in cash-only locations. Because cash is so widely used, we frequently see an increase in ATM-related fraud, therefore it is important to remind consumers to be cautious."



Akweley shares top ATM tips to help you keep your money safe this festive season:



1. Always inspect the ATM to ensure the card reader(slot) and PIN pad are not tampered with.

2. Never use an ATM that appears to be broken or tampered with or force your card into it.



3. Before entering your PIN, carefully read the instructions on the ATM screen.



4. If the ATM screen is strange to you, do not input your PIN; instead, cancel the transaction.



5. Never tell anyone your ATM PIN, never write it down, and never share it.



6. Never let someone distract you when you are making a transaction

7. Cover the ATM keypad with your hand as you input your PIN.



8. Keep cash out of sight before leaving the ATM.



9. To protect yourself, set a daily withdrawal limit that is reasonable via the APP or Online Banking. Remember that you can cancel a compromised card via same channels



10. Cardless cash withdrawals at First National Bank ATMs are always safe and secure.



"First National Bank customers have multiple options to transact safely whenever and wherever they are. They can use the First National Bank App, Online and Cellphone Banking, or the agency bank partners to process most transactions. First National Bank customers can make free withdrawals at all VISA ATMs nationwide and any payment you make with your First National Bank card this December, earns you up to 1% cash back as a reward. Generally, we encourage customers to transact securely and remind them to always be alert, especially during the busiest periods of the year," Akweley concluded.