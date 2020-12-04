First and Second Deputy BoG Governors inducted as CIB honorary fellows

First Deputy Governor, Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari and Second Deputy Governor, Mrs. Elsie Addo Awadzi

The First and Second Deputy Governors of the Bank of Ghana have been inducted as Honorary Fellows of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (CIB) at the annual governors dinner held in Accra.

According to the Chartered Institute of Bankers Ghana, the conferment of Honorary Fellow on the Deputy Governors, Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari and Mrs. Elsie Addo Awadzi is in recognition of their “significant contributions to the growth and development of the financial sector in Ghana as well as the structures, processes and systems put in place to create financial stability and strengthen Corporate Governance to ensure equitable socio-economic development”.



The Deputy Governors of the central bank will now be entitled to use the letters FCIB (HON.) against their names.

The Chartered Institute of Bankers serves as a professional body for banks and other financial institutions with the aim of establishing ethical standards and providing stimulus for the development of competent and more qualified human resources that will enable the banks to offer efficient and competitive services to meet or exceed the constantly changing customer needs.