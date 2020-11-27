First and Second Deputy BoG Governors inducted as IoD-Ghana Honorary Fellows

First Deputy Governor, Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari and Second Deputy Governor, Mrs. Elsie Addo Awadzi

The First and Second Deputy Governors of the Bank of Ghana have been inducted as Honorary Fellows of the Institute of Directors-Ghana (IoD) at the Institute’s Corporate Governance Excellence Awards.

The induction of Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari and Mrs. Elsie Addo Awadzi is in recognition of their role as key advocates in the promotion of the culture of good corporate governance in Ghana and beyond.



The awards ceremony held in Accra was under the theme, “Good Corporate Governance and Leadership: An Essential Framework for the Management of Uncertainties”.

The Institute of Directors-Ghana has been established to promote good corporate governance by enforcing its Code of ethics, developing a national institutional capacity, and providing educational and professional development.



Additionally, the IoD-Ghana also seeks to promote and safeguard the interest of directors who carry out their duties professionally and provide guidelines for the appropriate conduct of directors to enable them to strive for the highest standards in ethical behavior.