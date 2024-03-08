First batch of GPHA’s machine operation training program graduates

GPHA management and trainees during graduation ceremony

Source: Eye on Port

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority recognizes the vital role of skilled machine operators in the discharge of duties at Ghana ports. The organization does not only invest in the professional growth of its employees but also demonstrates its commitment to upholding the highest standard of operational excellence and safety.

To this end, the Learning and Development School of GPHA has partnered with the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT), Ghana, to launch a Machine Operation Training Program to empower individuals with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the field of machine operations and address the skills shortage in the maritime sector.



Earlier this week, a graduation ceremony was held for the first cohort of 30 trainees in this program. The month-long training program consisted of one week of intensive tutoring and three weeks of fieldwork.



The General Manager in charge of administration at GPHA, Kwabena Adu Safo indicated that the international status of the certifications will enable operators to qualify for jobs in the global maritime industry.



The President of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT), Ghana Ing. Mark Amoamah underscored the importance of personal and professional development in keeping abreast with the ever-evolving technology in logistics.



“The logistics and transport industry is constantly evolving driven by technological advancement, industry best practices, and developments. As such it is essential for machine operators to remain flexible and adaptable, continually seeking opportunities to enhance their skills and also to be abreast with industry trends and practices. I encourage you to explore further training and certification that will deepen your expertise and expand your career opportunities,” he urged.

Ing. Stephen Owiah, the Logistics Manager at the Port of Tema spoke to Eye on Port on the sidelines of the graduation ceremony.



“What we have been doing because of our ISO certification we have been certifying right from the reach stacker operators to the forklift operators. We have large- over 200, so what we decided to do is to make sure each one that goes on any equipment has to go through training, get certified by a professional body before we allow you to go on the machine,” he disclosed.



The Learning and Development Manager at GPHA, Solomon Sackitey said this initiative adds up to GPHA’s bright position in the port and maritime sector of West and Central Africa.



“One of the things that position us strategically in the sub-region is our ability to train technical people. From Nigeria straight down to Mauritania, it has positioned us strategically as we play that pivotal role and what we want to do is when people come and we train them we want them to have that International recognition.”