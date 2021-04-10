Fish sellers cashing in despite fears of ‘washed ashore fishes’ infiltrating markets

The public has expressed fear for fish consumption as the country witnessed some sea mammals washed ashore at two separate locations along the country's shore on April 2.

Authorities in Ghana have launched investigations into stranded dolphins and dead fishes.



Though the cause of the death of these fishes remains a mystery, some of the fishes have been taken to various markets to be sold.



This development has made fish lovers worried about buying fish from the market.



GhanaWeb visited the Malata market in Accra to find out from cold store operators whether or not the infiltrated fishes have caused a scare amongst their customers.



Owner of Yesu Mo cold store, Akua Asantewaa told GhanaWeb that business is brisk for her because her stock is genuine.

“I have heard about the fishes that have been washed ashore along some coastal areas in the country. But our market is far from those areas. I do not buy my fish from the seashore but from the Tema harbor. We buy the imported fish from trusted sources. My customers know that my fish is genuine so they still buy from me,” he told GhanaWeb.



Another operator known as Suleman also said although he has experienced slow sales, he blames it on COVID-19 and not the fishes infiltrating the market.



“We have heard about the fishes that were washed ashore. Our customers do not express fear when they come to buy from me. Aside other economic factors, business is functioning normal. I don’t think any cold store here has a stock of those fishes,” he stated.



“Some of our customers tell us that they have heard the story. We as operators have not seen some of those fishes in this market. It is business as usual for us,” another operator told GhanaWeb.



Fishes washed ashore

Some 60 dead dolphins have been sighted at the shores of Axim-Bewire in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region.



Reports indicate that the sea creatures may have been poisoned in their natural habitat.



This incident follows a similar one on Friday, April 2, 2021, when large species of fishes were spotted dead at the coastline of Osu and Keta.



Below is a report of the cold store operators talking about their sales;



