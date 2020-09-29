Fisheries Minister to provide updates on sector interventions

Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development will tomorrow, September 30, 2020 outline interventions that have been rolled out by government to boost the aquaculture sub sector.

The sector minister, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye is expected to indicate measures that were also taken on compliance and enforcement of fisheries laws and regulations.



Madam Afoley Quaye will also give an update on activities of the National Premix Fuel Secretariat which has been of concern to many fisherfolks.



The National Premix Fuel Secretariat was established by the government to oversee the administration and distribution of premix fuel, a heavily subsidized petroleum product.

Since premix fuel is highly subsidized by the government, the Secretariat ensures that monitoring is enforced to avoid diversion.



The Secretariat also ensures that the proceeds from the sale of premix fuel are being used to develop fishing communities.



Tomorrow's press ecounter will be held at the Ministry of Information.