Five pointers government can adopt to achieve economic sovereignty

Daniel Kwadwo OwusuDaniel Kwadwo OwusuDaniel Kwadwo Owusu Daniel Kwadwo Owusu, Managing Country Partner for Deloitte Ghana

Wed, 5 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Managing Country Partner of accounting and auditing firm, Deloitte Ghana, Daniel Kwadwo Owusu has outlined five recommendations government can adopt to attain economic sovereignty.

According to him, government must first tackle corruption, invest borrowed funds to expand productive sectors, widen tax net through digitalization, domestication of the economy and taking advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

Delivering remarks at the launch of the 2023 Ghana CEO Network, Daniel Owusu said these measures, when well implemented, can propel the Ghanaian economy to achieve economic sovereignty.

“By collaborating with industry leaders, policymakers, and other stakeholders, we can build a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future for all. As a Knowledge Partner, Deloitte is proud to bring our expertise in these areas to the table,” he noted.

He further reiterated his outfit's commitment to lending support, sharing insight and best practices to help the country achieve its intended growth and development and address challenges.

“Through our partnership with the CEO Network, we look forward to engaging in meaningful dialogue with leaders from the private, public sectors, and civil society”, he added.

Meanwhile, the theme for this year’s event is “Sustainable corporate governance, digital industrial transformation, and economic sovereignty”.

