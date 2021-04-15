Flash Only+ program: Turbocharge your business with NVMe SSD for the Price of SAS SSD

Huawei has launched the ‘Flash Only+’ program

Source: Huawei Ghana

The ‘All-Flash Data Center’ era is now. From explosive data growth to surging traffic, is your organization properly prepared for the challenges and opportunities of the data center market in 2021? Choose an End to End (E2E) all-flash array to modernize your data center today, without price getting in your way.

Huawei has now launched the ‘Flash Only+’ program, enabling customers to enjoy all the benefits of NVMe Solid State Drive (SSD) Storage at the price of SAS Solid State Drive (SSD) Storage of the same capacity. This program is applicable to Huawei’s all-flash OceanStor Dorado 5000 V6 and OceanStor 3000 V6.



OceanStor Dorado 5000 V6 is the next generation of mid-range all-flash, Solid State Drive (SSD) storage systems, with enhanced customization capabilities for critical enterprise services. Both provide medium and large enterprises with high availability, utilization, and usability through large-capacity storage, high-speed data access, and an eco-friendly design.



OceanStor Dorado 3000 V6 is a simple, easy-to-use, and cost-effective all-flash, Solid State Drive (SSD) storage system, widely applied in non-core service scenarios. It uses Huawei's brand-new hardware platform and the fully interconnected architecture of SmartMatrix to provide symmetric active-active services.

This program will last until December 31, 2021. To join us now for an immediate performance improvement! Contact your local Huawei office for your unique promotion code to receive a discount. Discover more by clicking here.



Huawei reserves the rights to set terms and conditions for this program.