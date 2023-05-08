0
Flights canceled, passengers left stranded as plane crash-lands in Abuja

Max Air Boeing .jpeg Tyres of the Max Air 737-400 destroyed after screeching on the runway

Mon, 8 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Max Air 737-400 flight experienced a land crash after its tyres burst on Sunday, May, 7, as it landed in Abuja, from Yola, in north-eastern Adamawa state.

The crash caused multiple delayed flights in Nigeria's Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in the capital Abuja and disabled the runway.

According to a BBC.report, the management of Max Air said: "that all the 143 passengers, an infant and six crew members on board were safely evacuated with no casualties".

The report added that many passengers have been left stranded at the airport as authorities are making afford to clear the runway for reopening.

Meanwhile, although there isn't much information available about Max Air, but according to planespotters.net, it now operates 4 Boeing 737s, 1 Boeing 747, and 2 Embraer ERJ-145 aircraft.

Max Air is a domestic and international airline based in Nigeria, the country’s longest-serving international airline. Established in 2008 by business mogul Alhaji Dahiru Barau Mangal, the company’s head office is located in Kano State with its base at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.



