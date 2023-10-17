Forestry Commission auctions seized bush meat from chop bar operators, traders

Bush meat

The Forestry Commission stationed at the Achimota Police on October 16 and 17 auctioned seized bush meat from chop bar operators and traders.

According to a UTV report, PRO Ernestina Adumia Anning explained that giving the seized meat back to the traders would render the initial act useless, therefore the decision to auction the meat.



She said the proceeds will be given to government to serve as a warning and deterrent to the sellers.



The PRO further clarified that initial reports that the team seized meat that was on fire, in the food of customers as well as bush meat being preserved in the refrigerator were untrue.



Ernestina Adumia Anning noted that they only seized meat that was not in use.



Chop bar operators at Awutu Senya were left in a state of vexation after they had their assorted bush meat seized by wildlife officers in some parts of the Central Region.

According to a myjoyonline.com report, the officers on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, seized meat that was on fire, in the food of customers as well as bush meat being preserved in the refrigerator.



Chop bar operators who were affected by this operation from the wildlife officers hail from Awutu Senya West District, Gomoa East and West District, and Effutu Municipality in the Central Region.



Some chop bar operators who also spoke to Adom News disclosed that the officers from the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission bared into their workplaces with guns and other dangerous weapons.



The Public Relations Officer of the Wildlife Division, Ernestina Anning on her part explained that the action of the officers was a move to enforce the adherence to protocols outlined for a ban on hunting in the bush.



