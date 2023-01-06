Forex bureaus sell $1 at GH¢12.20, GH¢8.61 on interbank market as of January 6

File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, January 6, 2023, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 8.6067 and a selling price of 8.6153.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.6017 and a selling price of 8.6103. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 11.30 and sold at a rate of 12.20.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 10.2334 and a selling price of 10.2445 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 10.3427 and a selling price of 10.3548.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 13.80 and sold at a rate of 14.70.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 9.0633 and a selling price of 9.0723 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 9.1213 and a selling price of 9.1304.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 11.50 and sold at a rate of 12.40.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4989 and a selling price of 0.4994 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.5080 and a selling price of 0.5085.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.45 and sold at a rate of 0.90.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 53.4468 and a selling price of 53.5559 as compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 52.8701 and a selling price of 53.5673.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 12.50 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 17.50.



