Former Chief Justice joins pensioners to picket finance ministry over debt exchange programme

Former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo

A group of pensioners calling on government to exempt them from the debt exchange programme has gathered momentum as the Former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, has joined in the fight.

On Friday, February 10, 2023, Sophia Akuffo was spotted among the pensioners picketing the Finance Ministry.



The placard she wielded read; "We use our bond yields to pay our rents, medical bills, electricity bills, water bills."



According to her, it is unlawful for the finance ministry to include pensioners in the debt exchange programme.



She stated that the move was wrong because it is a bad idea for government to solve its problems by sacrificing the aged in the country.

"It is very heartbreaking to see people, particularly in my age group, some are older than me, some what younger than me but these are all people who have worked very hard. They could have left the country when others were going. They stayed, they worked for the nation," she told GhanaWeb Business in an interview.



"I find this wicked, disrespectful, I find it unlawful. I find it totally wrong, period because you don’t solve your problems by sacrificing your aged. That’s the last thing you should do especially when you don't have any services that are actually geared at the comfort and relief of the aged," she added.







ESA