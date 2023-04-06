Former Deputy BoG Governor Asiedu-Mante is dead

Emmanuel Asiedu-Mante was a former deputy Governor, BoG

A former deputy governor of the Bank of Ghana, Mr Emmanuel Asiedu-Mante, has died.

He passed away on the night of Monday, 4 April 2023 while being given medical attention at the Bank Hospital in Accra.



He was 81 years old.



Mr Asiedu-Mante’s son, Daniel Asiedu-Mante, confirmed the death to Graphic Online.



Mr Asiedu-Mante served as deputy governor of the central bank from 29 May 2001 to 31 May 2006.



“It is sad but we will take it a day at a time,” his son said, adding, “It also brings closure to this thing because we saw it coming”.

The late Asiedu-Mante worked with BoG for 38 years prior to his retirement in 2006 as deputy governor.



Also a former chairman of the Board of Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited, he was instrumental in the introduction of the rural banking concept into the country.



He chaired the central bank’s Transitions Apex Steering Committee that was put together to formulate modalities for a regulatory regime for rural and community banks (RCBs).



The committee’s work led to the setting up of today’s ARB Apex Bank, a mini central bank for the RCBs, and the operationalisation of RCBs nationwide.



Asiedu-Mante published a book on rural banking titled ‘Rural Banking in Ghana’ in 2011.

In December last year, the Association of Rural Banks honoured him for his stellar contributions to their industry’s success at the fourth Rural Banking Excellence Awards in Koforidua.



He was also often referred to as the rural banking encyclopaedia due his vast knowledge and experience on the sector.



Asiedu-Mante was also a present and revered voice on national issues, especially those pertaining to banking and the economy.