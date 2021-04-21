Former Free Zones boss, Baafi nominated as Deputy Minister for Trade

Michael Okyere Baafi has been nominated as Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated lawmaker for New Juabeng South and a former CEO of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Michael Okyere Baafi as Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry pending approval by the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

Mr Mark Okraku Mantey has also been nominated as Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts & Culture.



This announcement was contained in a statement announcing the list of deputy ministerial nominees released by the Presidency on Wednesday, April 21.

“President Akufo-Addo is hopeful that, just as was done for his Ministers, Parliament will, on a bi-partisan basis, expedite the approval of his Deputy Ministerial nominees, so they can join the Government forthwith, and assist in the delivery of his mandate for his second term in office,” the statement said.