Forty Under 40: Full list of 2020 winners

The 2020 Forty under 40 Award scheme announced its winners on Friday, September 25, at the Kempinski Hotel, Accra.
The awards ceremony aims at identifying and honouring a cross-section of the nation’s most influential and accomplished young business fellows under the age forty (40), who are making impact in the industry they operate.
It also seeks to place emphasis on these individuals’ impeccable results through commitment to business growth, professional excellence and community service.
The award scheme was organised by Xodus communications, handlers of the Ghana Oil & Gas Awards, Ghana Auto Awards, Ghana Aviation Awards and Ghana Manufacturing Awards.
Here are the winners of the 2020 Forty Under Forty awards ceremony:
CLEMENT KELVIN YEBOAH HONORARY AWARD( EXCELLENCE IN PROFESSIONAL EDUCATION) FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2020
CHARLES QUAO HONORARY AWARD (EXCELLENCE KUFUOR) FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER
SAMUEL KWOFIE HONORARY AWARD( INNOVATION) FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2020
JUSTICE OHENE-AKOTO HONORARY AWARD (MANUFACTURING OF SOLAR GENERATOR) FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2020
Gitta Oduma Quainoo HONORARY AWARD (SCENT MARKETING ) FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2020
ESI ESINYO ENYONAM (HONORARY AWARD HUMANITARIAN SUPPORT) FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2020
ROMEO RICH-LOVE SESHIE Banking and Finance FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2020
RICHARD ASANTE YEBOAH Health and Wellness FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2020
BENJAMIN LARBI Human Resource and Development FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2020
CAROLINE ADZOGBLE Education FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2020
RICHARD NII ARMAH QUAYE Investment (FINANCE) FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2020
ADELINE AKUFO-ADDO KUFFUOR INVESTMENT (SOCIAL) FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2020
RUTH GURIBIE Manufacturing FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2020
LESLEY ADJEI MENSAH Logistics and Supplies FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2020
RICHARD OWIREDU WADIE Real Estate Development / Construction FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2020
NANA MICHEALS Sales and Marketing / Advertising FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2020
TSONAM CLEANSE AKPELOO Technology and Innovation FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2020
RICHARD ADDISON Agriculture and Agro processing FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2020
BENJAMIN NII AMOO DODOO Food / Catering and Beverage FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2020
YAA AMOAKO -ADU Oil and Gas FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2020
LATIF ABUBAKAR Theatre and Arts FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2020
GERTRUDE KUNDE-KWALLINJAM Fashion FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2020
NADIA TAKYIWAA-MENSAH Hospitality FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2020
RICHARD OSEI Safety and Security FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2020
FAITH SENAM OCLOO Communications FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2020
VANESSA GYAN Philanthropy and Non-Profit FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2020
ERIC JERRY AIDOO Sports FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2020
NANA YAA SARPONG Consultancy FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2020
ELTON AFARI Professional services FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2020
DEREK KWAPONG DARKO Family Business FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2020
YANFO HACKMAN Media (Digital and Social) FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2020
GEORGINA EMMANUELLA NETTEY Event Management / Planning FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2020
DR. BENJAMIN ASHITEY ARMAH Shipping and Maritime FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2020
SAMUEL KOFI ACHEAMPONG Journalism (Radio / TV / Newspaper) FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2020
SYLAVANUS BEDZRAH Printing / Press and Publishing FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2020
MOSES KANDURI Telecom and Mobile FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2020
DYNASTO CUDZO AFEDO Software Development FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2020
VICTORIA NAASHIKA QUAYE Social Enterprise FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2020
RAHINA AMUDA Beauty and Lifestyle FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2020
GABRIEL AWUAH MAINOO Authorship and Creative Writing FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2020
GRACE BRAIMAH Community Development FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2020
WISDOM MAWULI PARKU Travel and Tourism FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2020
2020 BEST AMONG EQUALS RICHARD NII ARMAH QUAYE FORTY UNDER 40 ACHIEVER 2020
