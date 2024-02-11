Founder and CEO of 'Jirapa Dubai' killed by unknown assailants – Report

The incident is reported to have occured on Saturday night February 10, 2024

Eric Johnson, the founder and CEO of Royal Cosy Hills Hotel, a safari resort located in the Upper West Region has been reported dead.

According to various media reports, Eric Johnson whose resort is commonly referred to as ‘Jirapa Dubai’ was attacked on Saturday night February 10, by some unknown assailants.



The business mogul’s murder was made known to the general public via a Facebook by a journalist in the Upper West region, Kennedy Mornah.



”Owner of Jirapa Dubai allegedly murdered? How did we get here? A very sad way indeed to begin the year,” Kennedy Mornah shared on Facebook.



Further details surrounding the alleged murder of the businessman and the motive behind the act are yet to be provided by the Police.

The deceased, Eric Johnson had occasionally shared that his intention to build a resort in Jirapa was aimed at boosting domestic tourism and providing employment opportunities for the youth in the area.







MA