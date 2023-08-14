Frank Yoofi Mensa Berle appointed Deputy Managing Director of Ghana Stock Exchange

Frank Yoofi Mensa Berle

Source: Ghana Stock Exchange

The Council of the Ghana Stock Exchange (Exchange) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Frank Yoofi Mensa Berle as the Deputy Managing Director of the Exchange, with effect from July 11, 2023.

He will be responsible for providing leadership and strategic direction to the various operational departments of the Exchange.



Prior to this appointment, Frank was the Head of Finance and Administration.



Since joining the Exchange in January 2004, Frank has held diverse roles covering various areas including finance, operations, administration, recruitment & human capital management, surveillance, and clearing & settlement.



A chartered accountant by profession, Frank has additional chartered qualifications in taxation, financial economics, and wealth management.

He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation, Ghana; a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana; Association of Certified Chartered Economics, USA; Global Academy of Finance & Management, USA; and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), UK. Frank is also a Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) with the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA).



Frank holds a Master of Philosophy degree in Economics and a Bachelor of Commerce degree, done concurrently with Diploma in Education, all from the University of Cape Coast.



Frank is taking up this role at a time when the Exchange is undergoing demutualization, a strategic direction that will result in the Exchange becoming a limited liability company.



The council wishes him well and looks forward to his invaluable contribution to the growth of the Exchange and the success of its transitional journey.