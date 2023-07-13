1
Franklin Cudjoe laments ‘illegal’ disinfection tax on imported vehicle

Thu, 13 Jul 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Founding President of policy think tank, Imani Centre for Policy and Education( Imani Africa) Franklin Cudjoe has expressed shock over the deduction of a tax called ‘Disinfection Fee’ on imported vehicles, wondering when such a tax was announced.

He lamented that there were just too many taxes on imported vehicles.

“Ah. Where from this GHS disinfection tax of 140 cedis on each imported vehicle? When was this announced? There are just too many taxes feeding on each vehicle imported,” he complained on social media.

The tax, Disinfectation Fee, on a 2023 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV for instance amounted to GHC143.38 as shared by Mr Cudjoe. Over twenty other taxes are paid on each imported vehicle.

There has not been any formal announcement in the public domain about the Disinfectation Fee and what it entails, but Government has since implemented its collection to the chagrin of the vehicle-importing public.

The cost of vehicles has skyrocketed significantly to the numerous taxes and levies charged on each imported vehicle. But it appears more taxes will be added even as they are appeals for a reduction in the number of taxes.

