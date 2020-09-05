Business News

Free Zones Board fails to recover over $150,000 from 13 companies

CEO of Ghana Free Zones Authority, Michael Okyere Baafi

Management of the Free Zones Board has set up a taskforce to ensure companies indebted to the organization honor their obligations.

The move follows indictment of management of the organization for failing to recover $150,853.34 from 13 companies in debt, land premium and license fees.



Appearing before the public accounts to answer questions regarding the 2017 Auditor General’s report on public boards Committee, CEO for Free Zones Board, Michael Okyere Baafi and Financial Manager, Stephen Frimpong assured measures have been taken to address the infractions in the report including delisting of some companies in bad standing.

This came up during the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament public sittings on Friday, September 4.



The committee sits to examine the report of the Auditor-General of Ghana on public Boards, corporations and other statutory institutions for 2017 referred to the committee for consideration.

