Freezing executive’s salary increment a wise decision but more needs to be done – Austin Gamey

A Labour Consultant, Austin Gamey has said that the Government’s decision to freeze the salary increment of the Executive is a wise decision considering that COVID-19 has affected the economy.

However, more needs to be done and information needs to be shared on this decision for Ghanaians to understand the details and sympathize with the situation.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, Austin shared: “What will be the impact and in addition to that how will that trickle down because if there is a call for an adjustment; which government is trying to do, they have to share information as to how much we will lose as a country if we don’t adjust.



Background

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that he has put a freeze on salary increments for himself and his appointees this year.



This includes pay raises for the Vice President, Ministers of State and all other appointees of the Executive.



The President maintains that this is a way of appreciating the plight of Ghanaians in the wake of the negative economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.