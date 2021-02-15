Friends of the Nation engages women entrepreneurs

Logo of Friends of the Nation

Friends of the Nation (FON), a socio-environmental advocacy NGO and the Centre for Public Interest Law has organized an empowerment session for women in the SMEs sector for active participation in the oil and gas sector.

With support from Oxfam and Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD) the session was on the theme: "Empowering Women Entrepreneurs to derive maximum benefits from the oil and gas sector."



Madam Alice Darko, a supply chain expert who facilitated the session encouraged women to employ other innovations and technology to grow their brands.



She said the oil and gas centre was knowledge-driven and interested SMEs must equip themselves with the right information, resources and tools to deliver up to speed in the sector.



Madam Alice stated that the onset of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area had lots of business opportunities for start-ups and upcoming businesses and women-led enterprises must see the opportunities and work in that direction also for growth.



According to her, commodities such as shea butter, textiles, coconut oil, honey among others were in high demand and urged businesses to expand in that regard.

The Supply Chain Expert also introduced the women to an online shopping platform: "One Africa" which allowed for digital business.



She called for proper packaging and branding to attract International buyers.



Meanwhile, authorities at the Petroleum Commission were in discussion to roll out some funds to support active women participation in the oil and gas sector.



Mr. Solomon Ampofo, Programme Coordinator with Friends of the Nation said women empowerment was crucial to poverty alleviation and societal growth, hence, the need to pay critical attention to the sector.