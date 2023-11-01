From GH¢10million to nothing: How court struck out alimony demand from Asamoah Gyan's ex-wife

Gifty Oware with Asamoah Gyan

Gifty Oware, ex-wife of former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan during their annulment proceedings initially demanded an amount of GH¢10million as alimony.

Alimony is a financial support that a person is ordered by a court to give to their spouse during separation or following divorce; maintenance.



Luck eluded Gifty Oware as what she prayed the court was not granted.



GhanaWeb sources indicate that from GH₵10million, Gifty Oware came down to GH₵5million before finally settling on GH₵1million.



Also, her request to have shares in Asamoah Gyan's stake in some businesses was squashed by the court.



The court held that the evidence available indicated that Gifty's marriage to Asamoah Gyan never existed as she was legally married to another man.



The court also noted that Gifty did not contribute substantially to the acquisition of the properties by Asamoah Gyan.

She however got some of her reliefs granted including a four-bedroom house at Spintex in Accra, ownership of land meant for a fuelling station in Prampram, BMW, Infiniti and Asamoah Gyan's UK mansion.



On October 31, 2023, an Accra High Court handed down judgment in a three-year divorce battle involving former Ghana international Asamoah Gyan.



The court agreed to dissolve the marriage which was contracted in 2013 between Gyan and Gifty, and in the process made consequential directions about the paternity of the three kids belonging to the couple.



Gyan had previously denied paternity forcing the court to conduct a Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test which result proved he was indeed the father of the kids.



Dennis Law, wrote of the paternity issue in their report: "Initially, Asamoah Gyan had denied paternity of their three children, seeking an annulment of their marriage. However, the court, in its decision on October 31, 2023, established that the three children are indeed the progeny of Asamoah Gyan."



Other consequential directions relative to the upkeep of the kids after the dissolution of the marriage included that "Asamoah Gyan is obligated to pay Gifty Gyan a monthly sum of 25,000 Ghana cedis.

"This stipend is allocated for the upbringing and welfare of the three children, excluding expenses such as school fees, medical and dental care, flight tickets, and various other childcare-related costs," the law firm added.



