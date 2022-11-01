2
Business

Fuel has increased by 200% between January and November – John Jinapor

Tue, 1 Nov 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A Member of the Minority Caucus in Ghana’s Parliament and MP for Yapei Kusawgu Constituency in the Northern Region, Mr. John Abdulai Jinapor has disclosed that there has been close to two hundred percent (200%) increment in fuel prices between January, 1 to November 1, 2022.

According to him, there is no justification for the astronomical increment Ghanaians are witnessing at the various fuel stations.

He said this on a segment on the GTV’s Breakfast Show dubbed “Minority’s Take on President Akufo-Addo’s nationwide televised Address on Sunday, 30th, October 2022.

Mr. John Jinapor explained that crude prices on the international market have been stable for some time, however, due to the free fall of the Cedi, fuel prices keep going up every minute.

“So to have a 200% increment in fuel prices within 10 months is unprecedented and unacceptable. Increments in fuel products have a cascading effect on everything” he added.

The Yapei Kusawgu lawmaker, stated that everybody in Ghana today, knows that there are real economic issues.

