Fuel prices drop at pumps

Some Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have started reducing the prices of petroleum products at the pumps.
Checks at some filling stations by this paper in Accra yesterday saw the leading OMC, GOIL, selling a litre of petrol at ¢12.95 and diesel at ¢13.49.
TotalEnergies and Shell also have dropped their prices for both diesel and petrol to ¢13.49 and petrol, ¢12.95 per litre
Petrosol is selling a litre of petrol at ¢12.97, whereas diesel is going for ¢13. 37 per litre.
The Institute for Energy Security (IES) on Tuesday projected that fuel prices will fall between three per cent and 10 per cent at the pumps.
IES predicted that the prices of all three key petroleum products – petrol, diesel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) were expected to fall.
The IES said, “The last two weeks have seen price indicators on both the domestic and international fronts falling and this can translate into some price reductions at the pumps for various petroleum products”.
