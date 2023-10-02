Fuel prices to remain unchanged in first pricing window of October – COPEC

Fuel pump

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) has predicted that prices of petroleum products will remain unchanged in the first pricing window of October.

According to the Executive Secretary of COPEC, Duncan Amoah, the relatively stable cedi over the past two weeks was a contributing factor for the no price change.



Mr Amoah said inasmuch as there is a 1 percent upward adjustment, he was confident that the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) would maintain their current prices at various pumps.



Speaking in an interview with Citi Business News, Duncan Amoah said, “There have been some price variations as far as the international market pricing is concerned and again, there has been some relative stability with the local currency over the last two weeks period.”



“The pump price could have reflected some 1% upward adjustment but having spoken to a good number of oil marketing companies, we are confident that prices will remain at the current level so it is not likely you will get an increase, it is unlikely there will be a reduction, the OMCs are likely to maintain pump prices at the level that they currently sell for the first pricing window in the month of October,” he added.



Meanwhile, petrol is selling at GH¢13.27 per litre while diesel at GH¢13.93 per litre.

The prices, however, may differ at various pumps.



SA/NOQ



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and BizHeadlines below:



