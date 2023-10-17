Fully integrated automobile manufacturing will guarantee decent jobs for the youth - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has lauded the establishment of a Sinotruck assembly plant by Zonda Tec Ghana Limited in Accra. He said the feat is one that is in line with the government's agenda to increase private-sector participation.

He emphasized the institution of an ultra-modern assembly unit that will train artisans with various technological skills.



The President made the comments at the grand opening of the Sinotruck assembly plant phase 2 and sod cutting of phase 3 at Golf City in Tema.



“A unique feature of Zonda Tec Sinotruck’s operation state of the art training centre established on this premises to train artisans in the application of appropriate technology and skills to build their capacities in the processes of assembly repair and maintenance.



“My government is not oblivious to the challenges confronting manufacturing, I’m convinced that the progress we are making in restoring macroeconomic stability and in our determination to return our nation to the path of sustained growth will inure to the benefit of the private sector especially those in manufacturing and commerce with a positive impact on the cost of doing business,” he said.



Akufo-Addo also noted that the Sinotruck assembly plant has been constructed with international standards that make it accessible to the international market.



“It is focused on what I consider to be the most optimal phase involving the establishment of a component manufacturing factory at Golf City in Tema. When completed Zonda Tec Sinotruck Ghana Limited will truly be a fully integrated automobile manufacturer in Ghana with the capacity to supply its assembly lines with domestically manufactured components and parts,” he said.

