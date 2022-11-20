Funds for National Cathedral are legitimate - Finance Minister

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, says he has not taken any money from the contingency fund for the construction of the National Cathedral refuting what the Minority in Parliament is accusing him of for the motion of Censure.

Mr. Ofori Atta revealed while debunking accusations leveled against him by the exponent of the motion of Censure that he had withdrawn money from the Contingency Fund to enable the construction of the National Cathedral project without approval by Parliament.



“There is a difference between the Contingency Vote and Contingency Fund the proponents refer to. Contingent vault under Article 177 constitutes money voted for by Parliament and advance on this must be authorized by the Parliamentary Finance Committee,”.

Mr. Ofori Atta made the point during a Committee Hearing the Censure Motion.



He added that “ I am fully aware of the requirement of the Contingency Funds and I have not breached them”.