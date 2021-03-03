GACL commences vaccination of frontline staff

Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) logo

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has started vaccinating all frontline staff at the Kotoka International Airport.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said members of the GACL Board, led by the Chairperson, Madam Oboshie Sai Cofie, received the first jab of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Airport Clinic, on Tuesday, March 02, to start the exercise.



It said the exercise was expected to continue until all staff were covered.

This comes a day after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and other senior government officials took turns to receive the vaccine.



On February 24, 2021, Ghana became the first country in Africa to receive 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.