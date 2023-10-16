GACL completes simulation exercise at Kotoka International Airport

File photo of KIA Terminal 3

The Ghana Airports Company Limited and other stakeholders have successfully held a full-Scale Emergency Simulation for Safety Preparedness Today, Thursdays, October 12, 2023.

The collaborative effort between the Ghana Armed Forces and Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), saw the Simulation of a comprehensive Search and Rescue Exercise held between the hours of 8:00hrs and 12:00hours at Accra’s Kotoka International Airport.



The exercise replicated a Mass Casualty Evacuation scenario, simulating an aircraft crash into the sea just offshore from the Osu Landing Beach

The exercise dubbed: “OPERATION OGBOOLE 2023”, allowed the airports operator and other security agencies to evaluate the Draft Harmonized Standard Operating Procedures (HSOP) for Maritime Incidents Response, focusing on the Maritime Operations Centers and the Emergency Operating Center at Kotoka International Airport.