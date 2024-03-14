GACL suspends proposed $20 fee charge on all round-trip airline tickets

Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has announced that it will put on hold its earlier proposal to charge a $20 fee on all round-trip airline tickets from May 1, 2024.

An earlier statement revealed that the fee was to be imposed on baggage belt overhauling and other maintenance issues at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).



In a statement issued by the GACL management and sighted by GhanaWeb Business, it explained that deliberations were ongoing with the Airline Operators Committee (AOC) and the Board of Airline Representatives Ghana in consultation with the International Air Transport Association (IATA).



The GACL added that further meetings had been scheduled in respect of the matter.



“In the circumstance, GACL has taken a decision to put on hold all discussions on this. In the future, if and when a decision is reached, IATA will communicate same to all stakeholders,” part of the GACL statement read.



Meanwhile, the Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori-Asiamah, has been summoned by parliament following the proposal that went viral.

He is expected to appear before the House to respond to questions on the matter on March 19, 2024.



