GAWU identifies lack of market as the immediate challenge of farmers

Most farm produce get rotten due to lack of market

The General Agricultural Workers’ Union (GAWU) has observed that the absence of a market for farmers after they have harvested their products is an immediate challenge.

In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, General Secretary of the Union, Edward Karewe noted that this problem does not affect only farmers but all others in the production chain.



“The market challenge is very huge. And once you are unable to address the market challenges, it affects all others in the production chain. This is because you produce for the market, consumption or for both. So production cannot take place when there is no market. So the market challenge is very huge”, he said.



He furthered that usually when these farmers harvest their produce without a market, they have all their produce rotten or destroyed by weather conditions.

Mr. Karewe suggested for an overall improvement in the agricultural sector, beyond a Farmers’ Day celebration, an assessment of the challenges of farmers must be made and the challenges addressed.



The 2020 Farmers’ Day celebration has been scheduled for November 6th, 2020 in Techiman, the Bono East Regional capital. The theme for this year’s celebration is “Ensuring Agri-business Development under Covid-19 – Opportunities and Challenges”.