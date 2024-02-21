GCAA in talks with Delta Airlines to replace faulty aircraft

Delta aircraft

Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, has noted that there has been several meetings between Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and Delta Airlines over the usage of battered aircraft in Accra.

According to him, the meetings were aimed at compelling the airline to adhere to the approved aircraft by GCAA to replace the Boeing 767-300.



Disclosing this in parliament on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, Mr Asiamah pointed out that GCAA had already banned the airline from operating its aircraft with the number N-195DN in Ghana.



The Transport Minister said, "In line with the industry's procedure and practices, GCAA officially protested to Delta Airlines with a formal report on the 14th of January 2023. Subsequently, several meetings have been held with Delta Airlines both in New York and in Accra."



"These meetings between GCAA and Delta Airlines aim at compelling the airline to heed to the other types of aircraft approval by GCAA to replace the Boeing 767-300," Kwaku Ofori Asiamah indicated.



He further said, "The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority has authorized Delta Airlines to operate two different types of long-range aircraft, the Boeing 767 and Airbus 8350."



The airline was queried when their Boeing 767-300 flight diverted to Accra in August 1, 2022, which was blamed on a technical problem. The GCAA adjudged the situation as reoccurring on that particular route.

Following a myriad of complaints from Ghanaian travellers, GCAA wrote to Delta Airlines to desist from using its aircraft with registration number N-195DN for flights to Accra.



The caution, contained in a letter dated August 19, 2022, was addressed to Delta Airlines' Accountable Manager.



The Authority noted that the investigation revealed that the crew reported a fuel imbalance with the left main tank and the inbound crew experienced this same issue on the flight leg to Accra on July 31, 2022.



This was the same aircraft [N-195DN] that had to return to JFK on July 25, 2022 a few hours after take-off from JFK.



