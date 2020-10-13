GCAA workers to strike over alleged aviation lands sale

The workers have threatened to withdraw essential services over the alleged sale of lands

Union workers of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) have announced their decision to embark on an industrial strike from Wednesday October 14, 2020.

The move comes after the union workers have lamented and threatened to withdraw essential services over the alleged sale of aviation lands meant for the GCAA.



According to a statement signed by William Amoako, Spokesperson of the Workers Union clarified that the strike had become necessary after various calls and petitions were made to relevant agencies and authorities.



“You would recall that some of your flights have been experiencing occasional breakdown in communication with air traffic control due to constant interference and heavy background noise on some of our frequencies since October 2, 2020,” the statement said.



“We have reason to believe that these challenges are due to the activities of real estate developers around our Communication Systems, Navigational Aids and Surveillance Systems on GCAA lands. These developments have made it nearly impossible for us to provide quality air traffic and air navigation services.” it added.

The workers are therefore threatening to withdraw essential services including Air Traffic Services in a bid to demand the return of the Authority’s lands.



They have also claimed government has taken up a larger portion of these lands for other operations leaving room for a mere portion for them to operate.



“We respectfully demand government to stop the threat and damage to vital Communication, Navigation and Surveillance Equipment and Installations, the wanton demarcation and sale of GCAA Lands to private persons and the forceful eviction of GCAA staff from their officially allocated bungalows,” the letter demanded.