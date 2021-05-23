GCB Bank and Unilever Ghana push sector indices up

The GSE Financial Index moved up 3.34 points (+0.18%)

Source: SAS Ghana

Market Summary

Two counters pushed the benchmark index down by 80.06 points (-3.12%) although GCB Bank (+2.36%) and Unilever Ghana (+1.54%) increased to close at 2,486.82 with a year-to-date return of 28.08%. The market capitalization edged down by 1.40% to settle at GH¢60.02 billion.



The GSE Financial Index moved up 3.34 points (+0.18%) due to gains in GCB Bank (+2.36%) despite a fall in the price of CAL Bank (-2.44%), closing at 1,898.59 with a year-to-date return of 6.50%.



The SAS Manufacturing Index increased by 4.78 points (+0.33%) on the back of Unilever Ghana (+1.54%) to close at 1,4315.89 with a year-to-date return of -15.60%.



MTN Ghana (-6.19%) completed the decliners’ chart.

Trading Activity surged as 5,350,033 shares valued at GH¢6,801,799 changed hands from 839,149 shares valued at GH¢1,052,511 in the previous session.



MTN Ghana dominated trades by both volumes and value, accounting for 69.51% of the total volumes traded and 57.93% of the total value traded.



We anticipate activity levels to increase.