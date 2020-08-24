Business News

GCB Managing Director quits

Out going GCB Managing Director, Ransford Anselm Sowah

The Board of the GBC Bank has officially announced the exit of the Managing Director, Ransford Anselm Sowah.

The board hinted at the bank’s 26th Annual General Meeting held on July 30, 2020 that the MD will be stepping down from his role.



But a statement issued by the Board Thursday, August 20 said as part of good governance, Mr Sowah will stay on in an acting position up to September 30, 2020 to hand over.

“In the interest of continuity, good governance and particularly to ensure a smooth handing over, the Board has agreed that he stays on in an acting position up to 30th September, 2020 to enable him complete all handing over protocols and assist the Bank in the transition,” the statement said.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.