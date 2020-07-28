Business News

GCB emerges as sole gainer to edge stock market higher

Trading activity strengthened as 32,772,544 shares valued at GH¢19,513,304

Market Summary GCB Bank (+1.60%), the sole gainer this week, edged the benchmark index higher by 1.53 points (+0.08%) to close at 1,8762.77 with a -17.47% year-to-date return while the market capitalization increased by 0.03% to settle at GH¢52.57 billion.

Accordingly, the GSE Financial Index was up 2.83 points (+0.16%) to close at 1,725.21 with a -14.58% year-to-date return due to GCB Bank.



The SAS Manufacturing Index recorded no gains or losses, closing at last week’s level of 2,581.74 with a year-to-date return of -25.84%.



Trading activity strengthened as 32,772,544 shares valued at GH¢19,513,304 changed hands compared to 30,685,707 shares valued at GH¢17,522,571 last week.

MTN Ghana dominated trades by volume and value, accounting for 97.84% of the total volume traded and 92.30% of the total value traded.



We expect trading activity to pick up as investors take advantage of bargain stocks.

Source: SAS Ghana

