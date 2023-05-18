0
GEPA, Trade Ministry and NCO organise maiden market entry expedition in Kenya

MINISTRY OF TRADE Trade Ministry

Thu, 18 May 2023 Source: thebftonline.com

To fulfill its core mandate of facilitating exports and assisting Ghanaian companies to take full advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MOTI) and the National AfCFTA Coordination Office (NCO), are set to organize the maiden market entry expedition in Nairobi, Kenya from May 23rd – 27th 2023.

A key aspect of the programme is the official launch of the GEPA-initiated Ghana Trade House in Nairobi on 23rd May 2023.

The Ghana Trade House (GTH) initiative is a one-stop-shop outlet which will promote Made-in-Ghana products and services in Eastern Africa, using Kenya as the gateway. About 50 Ghanaian enterprises have been selected and prepared to take part in the five-day Ghana-Kenya Expo with the objective of showcasing quality made-in-Ghana products to the Kenyan market under the AfCFTA-guided trade initiative.

An official delegation from Ghana, organized a media launch in Kenya earlier this year to inform members of the public about the Ghana Expo and the opening of the GTH, being the first of several similar centres planned to be opened soon.

The market expedition to Kenya will be led by the Minister of Trade and Industry, KT Hammond, and will include his Deputy in charge of International Trade, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei.

Other lead members include the CEO of GEPA, Dr Afua Asabea Asare, the Coordinator of the NCO, Dr Fareed Arthur, as well as other officials from the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI), Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Other key partners of the programme are the World Bank, the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), UNDP and Ghana Export and Import Bank.

GEPA is the national trade support institution mandated to promote and facilitate Ghanaian exports.

