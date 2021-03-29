GEPA management spent ¢16.83m without an approved budget – Auditor-General Report

GEPA received a total amount of GH¢15.73 million from the Exim Bank for export development

The Auditor-General Report on Public Boards, Corporations, and other Statutory Institutions has revealed that the management of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) spent a total amount of ¢16.83 million on administrative and operational activities without an approved budget from the period 2017-2019.

According to the report, GEPA received a total amount of GH¢15.73 million from the Exim Bank for export development and operations but the funds were disbursed without any approved budget submitted.



“We entreated the Authority to seek retrospective approval from Parliament for the utilization of Exim Bank funds and inform us accordingly”, it said.



The financial statements for the years 2017 and 2018 were not prepared and submitted to the Auditor-General for validation and certification by the Acting Director of Finance.



“We recommended that Management should ensure that all business entities meet the statutory prequalification criteria outlined in section 21 of the Public Procurement Act before they are considered for businesses”, it said.

The report said, “we noted that management did not prequalify four Travel and Tour Companies before engaging them in ticket transactions amounting to ¢316,103.54.”



The report, therefore, urged the Executive Secretary to ensure that the Ag. Director of Finance prepares and submits to the Auditor-General for validation and certification, the financial statements for the years 2017 and 2018.



Meanwhile, it is therefore urging the Executive Secretary to seek approval from Parliament for the said amount spent to avoid disallowance and surcharge sanctions.