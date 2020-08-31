Business News

GEPA presents coronavirus PPEs to Arts, Craft sector in Koforidua

Samuel Dentu presented the items to on behalf GEPA

Despite the infection rate of the novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) falling drastically in the country, the Ghana Export Promotion Authority is not relenting in its quest to safeguard players in the Non-Traditional Export sector about the risk the disease poses to their health and business in general.

Last Thursday, the Authority presented COVID-19 Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to a cluster of associations of the Arts and Crafts sector in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital.



As usual, the items included bottles of alcohol based hand sanitisers, nose masks, Veronica buckets with water basins, liquid soap, disposable tissues and trash bins.



The associations included Koforidua Beads Association, Abompe Bauxite Beads Association, Okorase Handicraft Producers, Maagrace Garment Industries Ltd and Gabicraft.



Presenting the items, a Deputy Chief Executive Officer of GEPA, Mr. Samuel Dentu noted that despite infections of COVID-19 reducing, it was still imperative that people remain cautious at all times and stay safe.

The Authority anticipates a quick recovery of all business activities post pandemic, to enable business sector activities bounce back as planned.



The presentation is in line with GEPA’s role of contributing its quota in reducing the spread of infections.



The associations expressed satisfaction at the kind gesture and noted that the items will be put to their intended purpose. In June, GEPA presented over 6,300 COVID-19 safety items to the Arts and Craft sector in Accra.

