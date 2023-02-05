GFL calls for a resolute labour front in Ghana

Abraham Koomson, GFL General Secretary

Source: GNA

The Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL) has called on the various labour unions to remain resolute and work together to defend employees’ interests.

They should also create an enabling condition for workers to enjoy the fruits of their labour.



Mr Abraham Koomson, GFL General Secretary, speaking at the Ghana News Agency Tema Industrial News Hub Boardroom Dialogue said employees must not suffer from the misdeeds of the employer.



He reminded labour unions that the Labour Act 2003 fortified workers against any acts of omission or commissions that may be at the detriment of the worker, “the act forbids any action or policy that would make the employee worse off, let us hold on to the laws and defend our workers’ interest at all times.”



Mr Koomson reiterated the call for the government to reduce its expenditure drastically to set the tone of reviving the current economic recession in the country.



Mr Koomson also said the government’s lifestyle must reflect the current state of the economy hence the need to reduce expenditure and collectively find amicable solutions for the current situation.



He said the government debt exchange programme would push people in the middle and lower class into absolute poverty which would have a huge impact on the development of the country.

Mr Koomson said the programme would also render most of the banks vulnerable which would in the long term affect the living standard of the citizenry.



“Some banks and financial institutions including insurance companies would collapse in the next five years, as confidence in the financial sector continues to wean.



“Most people are yet to overcome the impact of the banking sector clean-up, and now we are encountering a major financial earthquake, let us be careful not to totally destroy the financial base of the country,” he said.



Mr Koomson expressed concern that the relationship between the government and organized labour has become a fragile one with no trust, “2023 is going to be a year of intensified agitations to save the country.”



The GFL General Secretary also advised the military against any adventurous intervention which would destabilise.



He said organized labour would use internationally recognise labour procedures to get redress and redeem the economy.