‘GH¢1,000 is the most I will spend on my wedding' - Man says

In Ghana today, weddings have become the trend to show glam and lavishness, with participants almost in competition with each other over who gets the most magnificent weddings.

This trend is often associated with huge wedding costs and items, to somewhat display the grand lifestyles of brides and grooms, or their respective families.



A report by Graphic Daily in 2018 revealed that for couples who want lavish ceremonies, anything less than GH¢90,000 means that their dream ceremony will be a mirage. This situation has landed many couples in huge bank debts as many go for loans just to fulfil their lavish wedding ceremonies.



It is against this backdrop that a young man has said that he would not spend more than GH¢1,000 on his wedding ceremony. He said, he would focus on getting only the items listed by the woman’s family, as the rest will be unnecessary to him.



“I would only spend 1k on my wedding. I would only buy the items on the wedding list provided by the girl’s family. When I do that, I know I have married the lady. Any other expenses would not be featured in my budget. If the lady wants anything extra, she must pay for it,” he explained in a viral video sighted on Twitter.



Another youth also said he would be willing to spend GH¢10,000 only for his wedding.

He said this is as a result of the country’s poor economy state. He believes there is life after a wedding, as such, it would be unwise for couples to empty their wallets for a single day's event.



“So my wedding, I am not going to exceed more than GH¢10,000, if we exceed that amount, how are we going to survive when we finally settle together. The economy is very bad and so we must be very strategic and economic on spendings for wedding. If you pressure me for a GH¢50,000 and more wedding, I would quit,” he explained.



