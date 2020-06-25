Business News

GH¢21m distributed to institutions towards coronavirus fight – National COVID-19 Trust Fund

The Communications Officer of the National COVID-19 Trust Fund has revealed an amount of GH¢21 million from the fund has been distributed to some key institutions towards the coronavirus fight.

According to Kwame Owusu Bempah, an amount of GH¢8 million has been released to government towards the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for final year students who have returned back to school.



“The total is about GH¢21,080,329.90. We are giving the National and Schools Reopening Committee chaired by Yaw Osafo-Maafo an amount of GH¢8 million to assist in reopening of schools, provision of PPE, hand sanitizers, thermometer guns and others,” Mr Bempah told Citi News.



He added; “We have also released a cheque of GH¢2.5 million to National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to embark on awareness creation, education and sensitization programs on COVID-19. We are also giving GH¢10 million to the private sector medical facility at Ga East Municipal Hospital.”

The Chairperson of the Fund, Lady Chief Justice (Rtd) Sophia Akuffo had earlier disclosed an amount of GH¢50 million was accrued in donations made by institutions and individuals.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a broadcast to the nation on March 27, 2020, announced the creation of a COVID-19 Fund with three months of his salary as a seed fund support.



According to him, the fund will serve as a support system for the well-being of individuals who will be adversely affected by the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.