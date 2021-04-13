GH¢5 million Ghana Awards House is a priority – Executive Director

Executive Director of the Head of State Awards, Peter Akai Anum

The Executive Director of the Head of State Awards, Peter Akai Anum, has dismissed suggestions that constructing a GH¢5 million building for the scheme is not a priority.

Speaking on Morning Starr on Tuesday, Mr. Anum said the Head of State Awards needs a befitting office space to enable it to do its work properly and efficiently.



“The Ghana Award House is always a priority because we have to prepare the young people for the future. What we are saying is that the attack on the president is unwarranted and we must see things from a holistic perspective. For us as an award scheme, it’s a priority and a dire need.”



Mr. Anum added, “as a country, it’s good for people to think the building is not a priority but as a charity organization like us that’s into youth development, we think it’s a priority.”



Last Wednesday, the President came under intense criticisms for cutting the sod for the construction of the Ghana Awards House. Social media critics were of the view that the construction was a misplaced priority.



But Mr Anum said the Award Scheme provides a rewarding agenda that fills the gap left by formal tuition and equips young people for life and work.

According to him, it builds confidence and engages the youth with their communities to make a difference to themselves and the world at large.



The Ghana Award House is expected to be completed within 36 weeks.



When completed, it will house a two-storey office block, a 200-capacity conference room, and a training facility.



It was conceived in 2003 when a parcel of land was secured for its construction after which there has been a lot of partnerships and investments for its realization.



The Scheme stated that fundraising for the Award House started in May 2016 when HRH Prince Edward, The Earl of Wessex, paid a working visit to Ghana in support of the operationalization of the Head of State Award Scheme.