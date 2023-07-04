GHASBO urges collaboration to improve the sports betting industry

The workshop aimed to bring together industry players and regulators to discuss compliance issues

Source: Collins Owusu, Contributor

The President of the Ghana Association of Sports Betting (GHASBO), Dr. Kobby Boateng has stressed the need for collaboration among the Ghana Gaming Commission, operators, and other stakeholders to enhance the integrity of the betting industry.

Dr. Boateng highlighted the industry's evolution and stressed the importance for operators to adhere to legal guidelines and obtain the necessary licenses to operate their businesses.



"As part of efforts to sanitize the industry, we must work together and explore best practices and responsible betting," he stated during a recent Regulatory Compliance Workshop held in Accra, sponsored by Betway.



The workshop aimed to bring together industry players and regulators to discuss compliance issues within Ghana's betting space and find ways to address concerns effectively.



The event saw the participation of various partners, including the Ghana Gaming Commission, Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Data Protection Commission, Financial Intelligence Center, Ghana Police, Accra Metropolitan Assembly, and several local betting companies.



Dr. Boateng expressed optimism that collaboration could lead to a compliant industry that would ensure safety and benefit all stakeholders involved.



Gary Nimako Marfo, Chairman of the Gaming Commission, encouraged the public to report any illegal operators as part of regulatory efforts.

Marfo expressed concerns about unlicensed operators tarnishing the reputation of the industry and urged the public to take GHASBO's role seriously in addressing industry challenges and promoting fair competition.



He also emphasized the importance of protecting underage individuals from participating in betting activities, highlighting the ongoing challenge of underage betting. Marfo called on operators to assist regulators in ensuring that only individuals of legal age are involved in betting.



Marfo further urged betting companies to engage in Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives and make a positive impact in the communities where they operate.



Dr. Kweku Ainuson, Secretary of GHASBO, acknowledged the significant economic contribution of the betting industry globally and emphasized the need for proper regulations to be in place.



He emphasized the importance of striking a balance between government demands and operators' interests, considering that the industry is valued at approximately 100 billion dollars.