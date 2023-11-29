GIFF calls for collaborative effort to address challenges facing freight forwarding industry

Outgoing GIFF President, Edward Akrong during press conference

Source: Eye on Port

The Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF) is calling for a collaborative effort between the Ghanaian government and industry stakeholders to address challenges facing the freight forwarding business.

This they believe will create an environment that does not only comply with international standards but also promotes the seamless flow of goods, fostering economic growth for the nation.



Addressing a press conference in Tema, the outgoing President of GIFF, Edward Akrong said one of the foremost issues freight forwarders face is that of valuation of goods by the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority.



Eddie Akrong said it is a worry for the Customs division of GRA to create a certain minimum value or reference price list for valuation purposes.



“Several importers have been saddled with this imposition even though they have provided all evidence of the genuineness of their values. All of this adds to the high cost of doing business in our ports and also, has a direct effect on the cost of goods in our markets. So we urge a serious reconsideration of this policy to align with International standards fostering a conducive environment for trade,” he beseeched.

The GIFF President said there was a need for the Customs division to take a look at some issues that are cropping up as a result of the implementation of the Interconnected System for the Management of Goods in Transit (SIGMAT).



“The SIGMAT system is predominantly a transit verification and assurance one. Now, the Customs Division has however made it mandatory for direct exports into Ghana to be bonded- a situation which is an anathema to customs export procedure leaving every export declaration hanging as though the process has not been completed thus creating room for these same officers blocking the systems of the customs house agent at will for what seems to be an incomplete operation but it's not,” Mr. Akrong lamented.



He advocated for a thorough review of the exemption law to ensure that it serves its intended purpose without obstructing the essential movement of goods, particularly those crucial to government operations.



He called for a collaborative approach between the government and industry stakeholders to formulate policies that are not only responsive to current global dynamics but also supportive of the growth and sustainability of the freight forwarding sector.