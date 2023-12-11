GIFF urged to champion local content policy in the maritime industry

Dr. Kofi Mbiah during GIFF AGM

Source: Eye on Port

A maritime law consultant & legal practitioner with Alliance Partners, Dr. Kofi Mbiah has charged the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF) to push for a local content policy in the maritime industry.

According to him, the local content policy should not be driven by sentimental desires but anchored on the quest for employment opportunities and the creation and expansion of the local maritime value chain.



Dr. Mbiah made this call at the 26th Annual General Meeting of the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders in Cape Coast under the theme “Resilience, adaptability and diversity in global supply chains - our fail-safe for survival”.



He said, “Our local content should examine shipbuilding, ship repair, container manufacture and repair, fisheries and port infrastructure, recreational boating, the setting up of mariners, ship agency business, freight forwarding, supply chain logistics, inland navigation, and tourism, among others”.



He urged members of GIFF to adopt modern supply chain methods that make room for forecasting and anticipation and be flexible and malleable enough to adapt.



A Deputy Commissioner of the Customs Division in charge of Suspense Regime, Emmanuel Ohene commended members of GIFF for their immense contribution to the supply chain.



“As freight forwarders, you play a critical role in keeping global trade moving. You are the bridge between shippers and carriers, the orchestrators of complex logistics networks, and the guardians of the integrity of the global supply chain.”

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority Benonita Bismarck, in a speech read on her behalf by Fred Asiedu Dartey, the Head of Freight and Logistics disclosed that from 1 January 2024, it will be compulsory for ports around the world to operate Maritime Single Windows (MSWs) for the electronic exchange of information required on ships’ arrival at a port, their stay and their departure.



“This mandatory change follows the adoption of IMO’s facilitation committees of amendments to the convention. This has implications for all stakeholders along the supply chain. The IMO is also spearheading the global decarbonization framework to reduce the adverse effects of climate change on humans”.



The Public Relations Manager at Ghana Link Network Services, Norvan Acquah-Hayford said the collaboration with the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders has been instrumental in shaping the evolution of ICUMS.



The Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, Samson Asaki, called for a collaboration to resolve the port industry's challenges.



The President of GIFF, Edward Akrong said in their pursuit of fostering stronger international relations, they reached across borders and forged a meaningful alliance with their colleague freight forwarders in Togo which resulted in a historic agreement in the form of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two countries.



The GIFF AGM saw the election of Stephen Adjokatcher as the new GIFF President.