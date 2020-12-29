GIPC, GTA, and GUBA to institutionalise ‘Taste of Ghana’

CEO of GIPC, Yofi Grant speaking to the media

The Ghana Investment Promotion Center together with its partners - the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and Grow Unite Build Africa (GUBA) - will be working to institutionalise the Taste of Ghana cultural event following a successful maiden edition.

The Taste of Ghana Event which promotes Ghana’s arts, culture, and heritage to prospective investors is to explore investment opportunities and attract prospective investors into various sectors of the Ghanaian economy.



“The event is our humble attempt for people to have a 360 degree feel of Ghana, especially for those visiting Ghana. We believe it may encourage people to see the opportunities there are in our traditional cloth, food and music because trust me there are a lot all investment opportunities in there. So it’s important that we market these investment opportunities and ourselves to the world,” the CEO of GIPC, Yofi Grant said during the event on Monday.



He mentioned the need and opportunity to institutionalise the event saying “We are looking to institutionalize the event because we have sponsors who see it as a major opportunity to expose Ghana’s culture to the world.”



The statement by the CEO of GIPC was reaffirmed by the President of GUBA, Dentaa Amoateng who said “moving forward we intend to do it every year, this is just a taste of what can be done and how we can grow it into something bigger. With the next one, it’s not just going to be about coming to eat and having fun, but we can probably have investors who are willing to invest in some of these products come around. So these are conversations we are going to be having.”

‘Taste of Ghana’ is a unique event that aims to project the beauty of Ghanaian culture and heritage, bringing together Ghanaians and the African Diaspora. The event primarily is aimed at fostering an informal networking session for all attendees, and to also encourage the support and patronage of Made in Ghana products.



The maiden edition was hosted on Monday, December 28, 2020 at the Accra Polo Club.



The event saw a rich display of Ghanaian culture focusing on kingship heritage from the Mantse Agbonaa in the Greater Accra Region to, Anloga in the Volta and Manhyia in the Ashanti Region. Also on display, were the various Ghanaian delicacies and African wears.



A Taste of Ghana is a Beyond the Return Initiative, sponsored by Absa Bank Ghana, Ghana Export Promotion Authority and Ghana EXIM bank. It is also partnered by The BridgeZone and powered by E-volution.