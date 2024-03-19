GIPC cautions public against fraudulent Mobile Money solicitations

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC)

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) is alerting the general public to a scam involving individuals impersonating its staff by requesting mobile money payments from investors and businesses for registration with the GIPC or renewal of certificates.

A statement issued by the Centre and sighted by GhanaWeb Business emphatically stated that it does not solicit mobile money payments for any of its services as adopted by these fraudsters.



“All services by the GIPC are conducted through a well-defined procedure (outlined on the GIPC website @ https://www.gipc.gov.gh/investor-guide/) that does not involve mobile money transfers,” the statement read.



"All legitimate GIPC fees are clearly outlined on the Centre's website and can only be paid through bank transfers or banker's drafts made payable directly to the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre,” the Centre added.



The GIPC therefore urged the general public to be wary of any individual or entity requesting mobile money payments in its name and called on them to report such incidents to law enforcement agencies.



The GIPC said it remains committed to protecting the integrity of its services while ensuring a transparent investment environment.



It also encouraged all investors to be vigilant and contact the Centre directly for any clarification on registration and certification procedures.

