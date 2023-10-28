GIPC engages stakeholders in Bono East to help attract investors

Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC)

Source: GNA

A team from the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has begun a sensitisation tour at Techiman in the Bono East Region to meet stakeholders on how to attract both local and foreign investors to boost development in the area.

The tour on the theme, “Grow in Ghana, grow with Ghana”, would cover Bono East, Bono, Ahafo, Volta, Oti, Eastern and the Greater Accra Regions to raise awareness about the functions of the GIPC, shore up local investments, and assist Small and Medium Enterprises scale up to attract investments.



The team will meet processors, local investors and small-scale enterprises, the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) and traditional authorities on the need to make land available for investment purposes and again visit businesses that have investment potentials to educate them on how to create opportunities to attract both local and foreign investors in the sector.



Dr George Asafo-Adjei, Director for Monitoring and Evaluation at GIPC, mentioned that the tour was supported by the World Bank under the Ghana Economic Transformation Project (GETP) in the second phase of its annual Regional Sensitization



The team has engaged with the Regional Ministers, Regional Coordinating Directors, and staff of the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) representatives from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MoTI), the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), the Ghana Exim Bank and the Venture Capital Trust Fund and the Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA) to be part of business forum and clinics.

It is expected that over 1000 participants from both private and public including members of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI), Association of Small-Scale Industries (ASSI), regional business forums and clinics shared on specific initiatives under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) to guide them on how to access finance for their projects, he added.



Mr. Kwasi Adu-Gyan, Bono East Regional Minister, encouraged the MMDAs to identify development projects, which could be comfortably marketed by the GIPC to enhance the overall development of the respective districts and the Region.



Madam Ellen Okain Feuku, a processor, told the GNA that the forum had enlightened and would make good use of the knowledge to help attract investors for the area.