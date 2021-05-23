GIPC to hold forum on Ghana's tax and exemptions regime

Chief Executive Officer of GIPC, Yofi Grant

Source: Ghana Investment Promotion Centre

Following a successful 1st Quarter CEOs’ Breakfast Meeting, the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) is all set again to lead discussions on the country’s business climate, in its 2nd Quarter edition of the event, slated for 25th May 2021 at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

The event themed “Understanding Ghana’s Tax and Exemptions Regime Towards Increasing Investor Confidence in the Business Environment” will give a breakdown of the country’s tax system to aid the investor make informed decisions.



The renowned CEOs gathering, will also avail a platform for key stakeholders such as the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Bank of Ghana (BoG), to delve deeper into the many tax regime.



Since the introduction of tax reforms in 1983, Ghana’s tax system has seen significant improvement, consequently doubling the tax-to-GDP (Gross Domestic Product) ratio. The tax regime, which is characterized by many incentives and exemptions, has engineered an enabling environment for many businesses, both local and foreign, to thrive.

However, to align with current happenings, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the GIPC, Yofi Grant has stressed on the need for stakeholder engagements, to engender conversations on improving the current tax system. He further reiterated the essence of identifying barriers and



streamlining processes, in order to enhance operations and reinvestment opportunities for all investors in the country.



The upcoming 2nd Quarter GIPC ‘Ghana on the Go’ CEOs’ breakfast meeting will be the second of four breakfast sessions that will be organized by the Centre on pressing topics of interest to the Ghanaian and Foreign investor alike.